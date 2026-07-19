'Stopped Eating Gluten': Matt Damon Shares How He Transformed For Christopher Nolan's <i>The Odyssey</i>

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is breaking all records set by his previous films at the box office. Its reported worldwide opening stands at $257.8 million, which is higher than that of his other directorials, including The Dark Knight Rises and Oppenheimer.

Not just that, the film has been receiving praise across the globe, and the cast is being praised for its stellar performance. Before the release of The Odyssey on July 17, Matt Damon, who plays King Odysseus, appeared on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast and spoke about what it was like working with Christopher Nolan and how he transformed himself for the film.

Matt Damon On How He Transformed For Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Amy Poehler shared with Matt Damon that it is one thing to transform your body when you are in your early 20s or 30s, but doing so in your 50s is grueling. "It's a complete, complete lifestyle change," shared the Oscar-winning actor.

He added that he worked on himself but he also ate less. "No gluten, which changed my life," he further shared. He added that after he quit consuming gluten, he realised how it was affecting his body.

"It has completely changed my life over the last couple of years. It's a bummer because I am a big fan of bread, beer, pasta, and pizza," the 55-year-old actor shared, adding that quitting gluten might not have been easy, but it has made him feel incredible.

Matt Damon Slept For Five Hours While Shooting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

The host asked the actor if he has a good sleep routine that he follows despite having two teenage children in the house. To this, Matt Damon said that once a person embraces parenthood, they really can't catch up with sleep.

Amy Poehler agreed and shared that she was sleep-deprived for 10 years after becoming a mother. The actor shared that on The Odyssey set, the crew has a sleep joke called 'Odyssey 5'.

"If you get 5 hours (of sleep), be thrilled," he told the host, adding, "That's not a lot of sleep, but it was enough."

According to the numbers shared by trade tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 22 crore in India on Day 2, which was a jump of 26.4% from its opening day when it grossed a little over Rs 17 crore.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey stars Zendaya, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Elliot Page, Travis Scott, and Robert Pattinson, among others.

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