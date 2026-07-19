Rakul Preet Singh Looks Radiant In Yellow Saree, Kundan Jewellery At <i>Ramayana</i> Delhi Event

Rakul Preet Singh turned heads at the Pratham Sankalp promotional event of Ramayana in New Delhi on July 18. The actor, who will play Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film led by Ranbir Kapoor, picked a bright yellow silk saree for the occasion.

The saree, from the brand Kankatala, featured fine silver checks running all over the fabric, giving it a soft shine instead of a heavy festive look. It also had a broad gold zari border with delicate woven detailing.

What Rakul Preet Singh Wore To The Ramayana Event In Delhi

The six-yard-wonder was draped in a clean and neat style with sharp pleats in the front. The pallu was left open over one shoulder, letting the border and weave remain visible. The bright yellow shade added freshness to the overall outfit and suited the daytime event perfectly.

Rakul Preet Singh paired the saree with a strapless gold blouse that brought a contemporary twist to the traditional outfit. The fitted blouse featured detailed floral embroidery with metallic threadwork spread across the fabric. Its sweetheart neckline highlighted the neckpiece while keeping the overall styling balanced.

The blouse also added texture to the look without taking attention away from the saree. The combination of yellow silk and muted gold embroidery created a rich but elegant colour palette.

Rakul Preet Singh completed the outfit with statement jewellery from Shri Paramani Jewels. She wore a layered kundan choker necklace featuring several rows of closely set stones with pearl drop details at the bottom. The necklace sat high on the neck and became the centrepiece of the look.

She paired it with matching floral stud earrings. Around her waist, the star wore a pearl and stone-studded kamarbandh finished with a floral pendant at the centre.

Her accessories also included stacked bangles in gold and pearl tones, along with statement floral rings on both hands that matched the overall jewellery design.

Makeup artist Salim Sayed kept Rakul's beauty look fresh and natural. She wore a glowing base with a soft golden finish that complemented the yellow outfit. Her eyes featured warm brown eyeshadow, neatly defined eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes. Her brows were softly filled, while her cheeks had a natural peach flush. A nude brown lipstick completed the makeup.

Hair stylist Aliya Shaik gave the actress a middle-parted hairstyle with soft waves gathered into a low ponytail. A few loose sections framed her face, making the hairstyle look relaxed and effortless.

With her bright silk saree, modern blouse and timeless jewellery, Rakul Preet Singh delivered a graceful ethnic look.

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