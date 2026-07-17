Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos Donate Rs 327 Crore To Fashion Innovation

Lauren Sánchez has turned a deeply personal childhood memory into a powerful act of philanthropy. The former journalist joined husband and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in donating $34 million (Rs 327 crore) to support fashion education and emerging creative talent.

The Bezos Earth Fund awarded millions of dollars in grants to institutions working on biodegradable fibres that could one day replace polyester and cotton. Researchers are now developing alternatives like plastic-free synthetic silk and bacteria-made threads. While they're still expensive to produce, they could help cut the climate impact of the clothing industry.

“When you start asking questions about what clothes could be made of, the answers are incredible,” Lauren Sanchez, the foundation's vice chair, told The Wall Street Journal in a statement. “We're investing in the scientists changing what fabric is actually made from. The future of fashion is being invented right now. We're just supporting the people doing it."

The Personal Story Behind Lauren Sanchez's Biggest Fashion Donation

The move feels like a full-circle moment for the children's book author who once sewed her own red puff-sleeve prom dress as store-bought options were out of reach. Her teenage years were spent struggling with undiagnosed dyslexia while she served coffee for a low-wage salary. Lauren often accompanied her grandmother, Elsie, who worked as a housekeeper.

Today, she and Jeff Bezos are using their wealth to push the fashion industry away from fossil fuel-based materials.

Why the Fashion Industry Needs Cleaner Materials

As one of the world's richest men and the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos is in a unique position to help change the game. The e-commerce company is the world's largest clothing retailer and shipped more than 13 billion same-day and next-day items globally last year.

Synthetic materials like polyester and viscose dominate both fast fashion and luxury simply because they cost less and are easier to work with than natural fibres. However, they come with a cost to the environment. They damage the ecosystems, have a high carbon footprint and are not biodegradable.

That's where the Bezos Earth Fund comes in. Independent of Amazon, the fund is investing in cleaner materials. At the same time, Amazon is working toward net-zero carbon by 2040. The Bezos Earth Fund, separate from Amazon, is now funding alternatives for a cleaner fashion future. Amazon, for its part, is targeting net-zero carbon by 2040.

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