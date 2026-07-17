"Didn't Know Him": Aamir Khan Says <i>3 Idiots</i> 'Not Based' On Sonam Wangchuk

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has firmly shut down the long-standing belief that his iconic character, Phunsukh Wangdu (Rancho), from the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, was based on the life of Ladakhi innovator and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk.

Speaking at a public event, Khan clarified that neither he nor the film's writers had any knowledge of Wangchuk when the movie was being made. While setting the record straight factually, the actor extended his strong moral support to Wangchuk, who is currently on an indefinite hunger strike, and expressed deep concern over his rapidly deteriorating health.

"There is a misconception that 3 Idiots was based on Sonam Wangchuk's life. That is not true. When the film was being written, we had no information about Sonam Wangchuk, and I did not know him personally. Having said that, the work Sonam Wangchuk is doing is absolutely right. He is on a hunger strike, and many people feel he should end it now because his health is deteriorating," Khan said during a post-screening Q&A session at the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF).

Khan also used the platform to directly address a recent viral video posted by his 3 Idiots co-star Omi Vaidya, who famously played the character Chatur Ramalingam. In the video, Vaidya had publicly backed Wangchuk's protest and repeated the claim that Phunsukh Wangdu was based on the Ladakhi engineer, leading to immense social media pressure on Khan to break his silence.

"What Chatur (Omi Vaidya) said in the video is incorrect," Khan said.

He further noted that Wangchuk's work stands entirely on its own merit and "doesn't have to be based on a character of 3 Idiots for us to respect him".

Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The protest, which has crossed the two-week mark, was launched in the wake of the massive NEET examination paper leak controversy. Wangchuk is fasting to demand systemic educational reforms and accountability to safeguard the future of Indian students.

According to updates from the ground, the fast has taken a severe toll on the 59-year-old reformer's body. Wangchuk has reportedly lost over 8 to 9 kilograms, and his plummeting blood pressure and blood sugar levels have sparked widespread alarm among doctors and supporters.

While Aamir Khan sought to correct the cinematic history behind his film, he concluded his statement by joining the chorus of public figures urging Wangchuk to prioritise his life and bring the high-stakes fast to an end.