"Sonam Wangchuk Should Be Education Minister": Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Delhi chief minister, has called for the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his replacement by activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Kejriwal made the remarks on Thursday while visiting Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar, where the latter is leading a protest over alleged irregularities in national examinations, particularly the NEET medical entrance test.

"Sonam Wangchuk should be appointed as the country's Education Minister by removing Dharmendra Pradhan," Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi.

Speaking at the site, Kejriwal said the government must address the concerns of students and young people affected by repeated paper leaks.

"Every year, exam papers get leaked and youth pay the price," he said. "I appeal to the government to listen to students and Wangchuk."

He drew a parallel with his own past involvement in the 2011 anti-corruption protests at the same location alongside Anna Hazare.

"While coming here today, I was reminded of April 4, 2011," Kejriwal said. "Three years later, that government lost power because it failed to listen and allowed arrogance to overtake accountability."

Kejriwal praised Wangchuk for undertaking an indefinite hunger strike on behalf of students across the country. He commended the young protesters for demanding a fair and transparent examination system.

Wangchuk began his fast on June 28 as part of a larger agitation by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demonstrating at Jantar Mantar for more than 25 days, calling for Pradhan's resignation. The group has organised a "Chalo Sansad" march to Parliament on July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session.

On the 19th day of his fast, Wangchuk has lost more than nine kilograms. Doctors attending to him at the site have described his condition as critical. Doctors reported the activist's blood sugar at 80 mg/dL, pulse at 72 per minute, and blood pressure at 105/61 mmHg lying and 101/65 mmHg sitting. Ketone levels, initially high, have decreased but uric acid remains elevated, indicating muscle breakdown.

In a video message released Wednesday night, Wangchuk rejected calls to end his fast. He said medical tests so far showed no immediate danger and that he could continue. He encouraged supporters to focus on mobilising for the July 20 march rather than pressing him to break the fast.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday formally appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast. In a resolution, the association described his action as having awakened the national conscience but emphasised that the country needs him "alive, active and engaged".

SCBA President Vikas Singh visited Jantar Mantar and handed over a letter urging the activist to protect his health.

"India does not need you to die for a broken system. We need you to be alive, working and leading us from the front," the letter stated.

Separately, the Delhi High Court directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health daily and provide medical intervention as required. Both the Centre and the Delhi government raised no objection to the arrangement. The court noted that "life of any citizen is precious".