Watch: Deer Seek Refuge On Iran's Kharg Island Amid US Bombing Explosions

Deer on Kharg Island, located approximately 30 kilometres off the Iranian mainland and 500 kilometres northwest of the Strait of Hormuz, were seen running into the streets to seek refuge after panicking amid explosions from American bombs. The Iranian Embassy in India shared the 18-second clip on social media, showing the confused animals on what appeared to be a bridge, with vehicles passing nearby.

"The deer of Kharg Island, northwest of the Strait of Hormuz, took refuge in the streets, frightened by the explosions from American bombs," the embassy captioned the accompanying video.

While coverage of military conflicts is largely focused on human casualties, scientists have warned that local wildlife and ecosystems are also suffering severe damage. As of last month, strikes on the island have claimed the lives of at least 25 gazelles, though conservation officials fear the actual death toll might be significantly higher, according to a report in WANA Iran.

Masoumeh Safaei, deputy director of Iran's Office for Wildlife Protection and Management, said the figure only accounts for areas outside military zones.

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Kharg Island

Despite being tiny in size, Kharg Island assumes a strategically important place in the region. It is the export terminal for 90 per cent of Iran's oil shipments. US President Donald Trump has long eyed the strategic outpost, as early as during the 1980s Iran-Iraq War, when he publicly campaigned for a US takeover of the terminal.

"I'd be harsh on Iran. They've been beating us psychologically, making us look like a bunch of fools. One bullet shot at one of our men or ships and I'd do a number on Kharg Island. I'd go in and take it," Trump said in a 1988 interview with The Guardian.

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US-Iran Tensions

On Wednesday (Jul 15), the US military said that it started a wave of attacks “to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“The strikes are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, an international waterway vital to global commerce,” US CENTCOM said, announcing a second wave of attacks.