Bengaluru Techie, 31, Earning Rs 15 Lakh Fears If They Have Fallen Behind In Life: 'I'm Worried'

A 31-year-old Bengaluru techie has sparked a discussion about career growth after sharing fears of falling behind in life. Despite having 8.5 years of experience, the software engineer highlighted that they were earning Rs 15 lakh per annum (LPA) and questioned whether peers at a similar stage were faring better.

The techie detailed that they had spent most of their career working as a full-stack developer in service-based companies and were now preparing for a job switch after realising how competitive the market had become.

"I'm based out of Bangalore with around 8.5 years of experience as a full stack developer. I've been working mostly in service based companies, and I'm currently earning 15 LPA," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"I know the basics of DSA, system design, AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, and CI/CD, but I don't feel confident enough with them for interviews."

The techie said they were afraid to seek help from friends, for fear of not performing optimally in the interviews, which in turn was affecting their confidence.

"The worst part is that it's affecting my confidence. I have friends and former colleagues who have offered to refer me, but I'm actually hesitant to ask for referrals because I keep thinking I'm not ready yet. I'm worried I'll end up wasting their referral or perform poorly in interviews," they said.

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, the majority of social media users advised the techie to not wait for being perfect and start giving interviews, as it would only help them in the long run.

"This does seem low, but if you posted 60LPA, people on social media would have said "too low" anyway. Oh, and you can never be fully prepared," said one user while another added: "This is affecting your confidence because you are good at this but fearing if you start searching for switch you would be rejected or you feel it's very competitive."

A third commented: "You will never know if you are not attending even one interview because you are never ready. In fact, nobody is. It doesn't hurt to attend interviews. Try to attend a few interviews, which will make you more confident and interview-ready."

A fourth said: "You're not behind, just under-confident. Don't wait to feel “ready”, start applying now. Interviews will show your gaps faster than prep ever will. Also, referrals aren't a favour; they just get your resume seen."