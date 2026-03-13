Software Engineer Jumps From Rs 3.5 Lakh To Rs 65 Lakh Salary In 4 Years, Shares Key Tips

A software engineer has caught social media's attention after jumping from a modest Rs 3.5 lakh per annum (LPA) starting salary to a staggering Rs 65 LPA package in just four years. Coming from a lower-middle-class background burdened by debt, the techie shared that this massive pay hike helped them clear the family's financial stress, which brought long-awaited happiness to the parents.

The techie said they were hired by Cognizant in 2021 at a mass recruitment drive with a lowly package, which meant their take-home salary was only Rs 26,000.

"To be honest, I didn't even try for it; I just got picked. For the first few months, I was just watching movies and anime all day, not even trying to work," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

However, the reality soon hit hard as the techie realised that the salary was not enough to cover the debt as well as the interest that was piling up.

"Since I was already in IT and I knew I was good at math and logic, I decided to see how far I could go. I saw people earning lakhs and figured that was my way out. My only goal was to clear all debts and be financially stable," the techie said.

In 2023, the techie said that they received a 45 per cent salary hike, followed by another 28 per cent increase in 2024. By mid-2024, the engineer joined a new company at Rs 19 LPA and began preparing for another pay hike.

"I grinded like crazy no weekends, no outings. I went all in. At first, I actually failed a few interviews that should have been "easy," and I wasn't sure how I messed them up," the techie said.

The techie's efforts paid off as they received offers from companies including ServiceNow, PayPal and Cisco before eventually accepting an offer of Rs 65 LPA from a top product company.

"I'm so grateful for this life and the community that helped me. People can call me a "corporate slave" or a "rat" if they want; I don't care. I see my parents happy, and I can finally afford things I never thought possible."

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Peak Motivation'

As the post went viral, social media users said they were inspired by the techie's journey and hoped to emulate a similar career trajectory.

"Peak motivation. Share your preparation plan too. If you don't mind, can you share what tech stack you work with?" said one user, while another added: "Absolute chad man! Really happy for you, I hope you see more of this and I hope you guide others too so they too can see more of this."

A third commented: "Congratulations for your achievement, it's not a small thing you have achieved big with proper planning. I also want to caution about unwanted things and attention that will come with this kind of money."

A fourth said: "This is really inspiring and scary in some way that how much effort it goes into learning all that and be proficient enough to get hired into product-based companies with four plus years of experience."