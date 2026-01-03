From Factory Worker To Full-Stack Developer In 18 Months: Pune Man Shares Inspiring Journey

A young man from Pune has inspired thousands online by sharing his remarkable journey from working in a vegetable factory to becoming a full-stack developer at a US-based company, all within just 1.5 years.

Due to financial constraints, he had to drop out of college and began working 10-hour shifts at a vegetable processing factory, a physically and mentally taxing job. With no prior background in coding, he decided to learn programming after a friend's suggestion and the motivation from a quote by Elon Musk: "Everything you need to learn is available on the internet for free."

He saved money, took support from his parents to buy a laptop, and began studying HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and React using online resources. Without any expensive courses, he learned by reading documentation, building projects, and learning from mistakes.

From a factory worker to a full-stack developer in 1.5 years of grind.



I'm not saying this to flex.

I'm saying this because I didn't believe it was possible either.

1.5 years ago, I was working in a vegetables factory.

10 hours a day. Packing. Picking. Standing.

Physically… pic.twitter.com/pn30AaJ8LY — Sambhav.apk▲ (@Coding_Sage) January 2, 2026

After one month of learning the basics and gaining confidence, he landed his first internship. Over the next few months, he deepened his knowledge in React, backend development, and data structures, which helped him secure a full-time full-stack role with a US-based company operating from Bhopal.

His journey faced another emotional challenge when his grandfather suffered a heart attack. After taking time off to recover, he began freelancing and built a steady flow of projects.

The Pune-based developer describes his journey as "messy, uncertain, and uncomfortable," but encourages others to believe in the power of focused effort over 1-2 years.