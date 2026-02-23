Advertisement
Woman Dies, Spa Manager Injured As They Jump Off First Floor During Raid In Pune

"Police found some girls and customers in separate rooms. When police entered one of the rooms, they found two women with a manager of the spa. Seeing the police, one of the women and the manager jumped out of the first floor window," said a cop,

Woman Dies, Spa Manager Injured As They Jump Off First Floor During Raid In Pune
Further investigation is underway, say officials. (Representational)
Pune:

A woman died and a spa centre manager in Viman Nagar area of Pune was injured after they allegedly jumped out of a window of the facility when police conducted a raid on suspicion of a prostitution racket on Monday, an officer said.

"Police found some girls and customers in separate rooms. When police entered one of the rooms, they found two women with a manager of the spa. Seeing the police, one of the women and the manager jumped out of the first floor window. While she died, the manager sustained injuries," said a police officer.

He added that police rescued four girls and registered a case against the spa operator under relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

