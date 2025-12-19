Video: Bikers Ride On Footpath In Pune, Foreign Tourists Refuse To Give Way

A video of foreign tourists teaching traffic discipline to bikers in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad has gone viral on social media.

The video captures several motorcyclists flouting traffic rules by riding on the pedestrian walkway in an apparent attempt to bypass heavy congestion at the Rakshak Chowk, a busy intersection. The situation escalates when a group of foreign tourists, upon noticing the violation, stood their ground and blocked the bikers, drawing widespread attention to the incident.

The tourists were seen firmly instructing the riders to move back to the main road, explaining that footpaths are strictly for pedestrians. Embarrassed by the intervention, many bikers were forced to take their vehicles off the pavement.

The incident has sparked a heated debate on social media. Citizens have expressed shame that foreigners had to intervene to teach basic civic sense to locals.

At the same time, many are questioning the effectiveness of the traffic police, asking how such violations occur despite the presence of CCTV cameras and police personnel at major intersections.

However, this is not the first instance of foreign tourists stepping in to highlight or intervene in civic issues. In July, a video of a foreign tourist picking up litter from near a waterfall in Himachal Pradesh had gone viral.

"Shameful a foreign tourist is more concerned about nature's beauty while local tourists keep shamelessly littering such stunning places," said X user Nikhil Saini while sharing the video of the incident.