Man Kills Girlfriend, Then Dies By Suicide In Pune: Cops

A man in Pune allegedly killed his girlfriend over a minor dispute and then died by suicide, police said.

The 20-year-old woman has been identified as Divya Nigot, and the man as 21-year-old Ganesh Kale from Beed district.

The two used to work at Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic. While the man was a technician, the woman was a nurse at the same clinic.

Divya's family had filed a missing person complaint.

During the search operations, Divya's body was found at the man's house in the Sangamwadi area. The man's body was found near the Talegaon railway track.

There are marks of an attack on Divya's nose and face.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, police said.

