Major Preventive Action Against 86 Gangsters By Hyderabad Police

The Hyderabad Police have "bound over" 86 people belonging to 10 rival gangs in a major move aimed at preempting criminal activity and ensuring public safety. The term "bound over" refers to a powerful preventive measure under criminal procedure law. The action taken falls specifically under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which corresponds to the former Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, in his capacity as Additional District Magistrate (Executive), held a special court at the Police Commissionerate. The focus of the proceedings was to curb the illegal activities of notorious rowdy-sheeters, criminals, and members of rival groups, including those from the Deendar Anjuman in Asifnagar, across the South, Southeast, and Southwest Zones.

READ: Cops Uncover Fake Call Centre In Hyderabad That Duped Australians Of Crores

Section 126 of the BNSS empowers an Executive Magistrate, a role held by the Commissioner of Police in this context, to initiate proceedings against any person who is likely to commit a breach of the peace or disturb public tranquility. This tool is designed to intervene before a crime is actually committed, requiring the potential offender to guarantee good behaviour.

The special court reviewed detailed reports outlining a history of violent incidents, including instances of murder and attempted murder, confirming an ongoing pattern of retaliatory clashes between the rival groups.

After the hearing, the 86 gangsters were ordered to be "bound over." They were told to maintain peace and good behaviour for a period of one year. Each of them was required to execute a security bond, which acts as a legal pledge of their future conduct.

The execution of the bond serves as a strict warning. Should any of these gangsters breach the peace or violate the conditions during the one-year period, the security bond executed by them will be immediately forfeited. Furthermore, strict legal action, separate from the bond forfeiture, will be initiated as per relevant sections of the law.