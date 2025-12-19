Aryan Khan At NDTV Indian Of The Year: "<i>Mere Dad Ke Tarah Mujhe Bhi Awards Bohot Pasand Hai</i>"

Aryan Khan has been honoured with the Best Debutant Director Of The Year award for his Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 event, held in New Delhi on Friday.

After receiving the award, he said, "First, I would like to thank the cast, crew, and Netflix for believing in a first-time director. Congratulations to all the winners tonight-this is my first award. I hope to win more. Mere dad ke tarah, mujhe bhi awards bohot pasand hai, but yeh award unke liye nahi, meri mom ke liye hai.."

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is a Netflix satirical series that takes a sharp, irreverent look at nepotism, scandals and closely guarded family secrets within the Hindi film industry. The show follows the journey of aspiring actor Aasmaan Singh, played by Lakshya, whose rapid rise to stardom leads him to uncover unsettling connections to superstar Ajay Talwar (Bobby Deol) and his daughter Karishma (Sahher Bambba).

Since its release, the series has generated significant buzz and acclaim. The Ba***ds of Bollywood has topped IMDb's list of the most popular Indian shows of 2025, outperforming high-profile titles such as Black Warrant, Paatal Lok Season 2, Panchayat Season 4, Special Ops Season 2, and The Family Man Season 3.

About NDTV Indian of the Year

The NDTV Indian of the Year awards uphold the network's long-standing commitment to recognising excellence across India. After an extensive selection process, NDTV honours outstanding individuals across 14 categories, covering fields including business, innovation, philanthropy, governance, sport, entertainment, culture and science.

ALSO READ: NDTV Indian Of The Year: Ahaan Panday's 'Mammoth' Remark For Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda