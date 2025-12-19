NDTV Indian Of The Year: Ahaan Panday's 'Mammoth' Remark For <i>Saiyaara</i> Star Aneet Padda

Ahaan Panday was awarded the Best Debutant Actor Of The Year at the NDTV Indian Of The Year event held in New Delhi on Friday.

After receiving the award, the actor delivered an emotional and deeply personal speech while reflecting on his journey as an artist, his debut film Saiyaara, and the impact the project has had on him both professionally and personally.

Recalling a childhood memory, Ahaan spoke about the first medal he ever won and the life lesson his grandmother instilled in him at a young age. "You know, actually looking at this reminds me of the first medal I ever won when I was a child. It was for a 100-metre race. It was a silver medal. I remember my daddy and my mama had come to watch it, and I was very frustrated because it wasn't gold," he said.

He went on to share how his grandmother helped him reframe his understanding of success.

"I went up to my dadi and said, 'Why didn't I win the gold? I deserved the gold.' Some time passed, and she came back to me and told me that it's not about winning medals, it's about finding what you love and putting all your heart into it," Ahaan recalled.

According to him, his grandmother also taught him humility in moments of achievement. "She said that if, on that journey, you do win a medal, then you go up on the stage, you put on a smile, and you make sure you don't give the audience a sob story," he added.

"I Won My Gold": Ahaan Panday

Reflecting on the present moment, Ahaan became visibly emotional as he dedicated his achievement to his family and the team behind Saiyaara.

"Now, some time has passed, and I'm standing here in front of all of you with this in my hand, with only one single silver medal to my name. I know I owe this to Mohit Suri, Aneet Padda, my wonderful co-actress, and the whole team. I also owe this to my grandmother. She's not here anymore. She's somewhere out there in the Milky Way, beyond the galaxy. But I know she's dancing because I found my calling. This might look like silver to you guys, but I won my gold. So, thank you," he said.

Ahaan Panday On His Responsibility As An Artist

Ahaan also spoke about a moment that made him realise the power of cinema and his responsibility as an artist. "I think the first time was when a dear friend of mine, whose father is paralysed from the legs, actually went all the way to the cinema to watch the movie. When I heard that, it instilled something inside me. It made me feel like I have a purpose as an artist, and that there's so much more I can do and make people feel," he shared.

Addressing the overwhelming response to Saiyaara, which sparked massive audience reactions and social media buzz, Ahaan reflected on how surreal the moment felt.

"Saiyaara just took over the internet, social media, and everybody was making audience reaction reels after the release," he said.

Ahaan On Co-Star Aneet Padda

The actor also recalled a quiet moment on set with his co-star Aneet Padda, when both were still relatively unknown faces. "On set, Aneet and I were sitting on the beach, and I told her, 'You know, no one knows my face. Nobody knows your face,' even though she had done phenomenal work before. We want recognisable faces," he said.

He added that their shared belief kept them grounded. "I remember telling her that whatever happens, all that matters is that one person leaves the cinema hall feeling something. That they're moved. That's our job as artists," Ahaan said, adding that the audience response exceeded all expectations.

"By the grace of God and as a gift from them, the audiences flocked to the cinema halls. That's the dream of an artist - to be appreciated for your work. I couldn't have asked for a better debut."

Ahaan Panday On His Upcoming Project

Looking ahead, Ahaan confirmed that he will soon begin work on his next project with Ali Abbas Zafar. "I begin rolling very soon, in a couple of months. It's an action film, led by three people under the age of 30. It's something that hasn't been done for a very long time, and I think the rest the audience will have to wait for," he said.

He concluded by showering praise on his Saiyaara co-star. "Talking about Aneet, she is talented, senior, and phenomenal. She is just a mammoth of talent. Even on set, when you see her, there's so much to learn from her. I learned so much from Aneet, and I owe a lot to her. My growth on Saiyaara, I owe to Mohit Suri, but also to Aneet Padda."

About Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday, a rising Bollywood actor, made his debut in the film Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, alongside Aneet Padda. The film stars debutants as a singer-songwriter duo who fall in love.

The storyline follows Vaani (Aneet) and Krish (Ahaan), who create music together despite their differing backgrounds, navigating love, insecurities, and challenges in a pure-hearted romance loosely based on the Korean film A Moment to Remember.

Released on July 18, the film earned positive reviews and minted Rs 579 crore worldwide. It became the highest-grossing film featuring debutants.

About NDTV Indian Of The Year

NDTV introduced its Indian of the Year awards in 2003, focusing on transformative figures across similar fields who embody India's identity and progress. Continuing its tradition of honouring excellence as part of Indian Of The Year, NDTV undertook an exhaustive selection process to recognise outstanding Indians across 14 diverse categories-spanning business leadership, innovation, philanthropy, governance, sports, entertainment, culture, and science.