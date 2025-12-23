Ahaan Panday Thanks Fans "Who Made This Year What It Was" In His New Birthday Post

Ahaan Panday was the breakout star of 2025 with his blockbuster Saiyaara. The actor, who turned 28 today, took to Instagram to thank his fans for all the birthday love and the affection they have showered on him this year.

Sharing a picture of himself surrounded by endless gifts, handwritten notes, and portraits sent by fans, Ahaan wrote, "Thank you for all the wishes (and thank you to all the people who made this year what it was). All love here always :*."

Ahaan wore a grey hoodie with the text, "Tu meri Saiyaara."

Ahaan's Saiyaara Co-Star Aneet Padda's Birthday Post For Him

His Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda marked Ahaan's birthday with a heartfelt birthday post. Sharing a series of adorable pictures and videos with Ahaan, Aneet also wrote a touching note that reflected their bond and mutual admiration.

Aneet began her post with, "I've seen the future."

She continued, "I've seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud; they can't help it. I've seen colours change in the world around when your eyes are lost in thought, admiring an old woman watering her plants, unaware. I've seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind-rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane."

Recalling the affection Ahaan receives from those around him, she added, "I've seen you be so selfless. I've seen my mum and dad trusting you deeply, beaming with love when they ask 'Ahaan kiven ae? Theek hai na?' on every video call. I've seen Deanne aunty cry every time she sees your face on that poster-pride mixed with disbelief at her son's kindness, his soul, the man she raised. I've seen a stranger having a better day after talking to you."

Aneet also shared a sweet anecdote, "I've seen the security guard waiting for his daily chat with you at 2 PM sharp. I've seen the world stop and stare at you before it knew why-before it met its Saiyaara on a movie screen. You were always a star; Dadi was always proud. I saw the future then, and I see it now. It's all set to come true."

She concluded the post with, "Happy birthday, Ahaana. I will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you."

About Saiyaara

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara marked Ahaan Panday's film debut, with Aneet Padda starring opposite him. The film was a box office success, and the lead pair was widely appreciated for their on-screen chemistry and strong performances.

