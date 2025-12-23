When Ahaan Panday Revealed A 'Quiet Moment' With Aneet Padda On <i>Saiyaara</i> Set At NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025

Ahaan Panday was awarded Best Debutant Actor of the Year at the NDTV Indian of the Year event, held in New Delhi on Friday, December 19.

The actor gave a heartfelt speech in which he recollected how his grandmother had helped him reframe the idea of success and the responsibility he carries as an artist. But what caught everyone's attention were his kind words for Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda.

What Ahaan Said About Aneet

The actor also recalled a quiet moment on set with his co-star Aneet Padda, when both were still relatively unknown faces.

"On set, Aneet and I were sitting on the beach, and I told her, 'You know, no one knows my face. Nobody knows your face-even though she had done phenomenal work before. We want recognisable faces,'" he said.

He added that their shared belief kept them grounded. "I remember telling her that whatever happens, all that matters is that one person leaves the cinema hall feeling something-that they're moved. That's our job as artists," Ahaan said, adding that the audience response exceeded all expectations.

"By the grace of God and as a gift from them, the audiences flocked to the cinema halls. That's the dream of an artist-to be appreciated for your work. I couldn't have asked for a better debut."

Ahaan's Gratitude Post After Winning, Aneet's Reaction

Ahaan Panday took to Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude after winning. Sharing pictures with his trophy, Ahaan wrote, "Thank you @NDTV for awarding me with the Indian of the Year 2025 - Debutant Actor of the Year award. What an end to the year."

His Saiyaara co-star Aneet reacted to the post, "Best man in the whole wide world."

Aneet Padda's Birthday Post For Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday turned a year older on December 23, and his Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda marked the occasion with a heartfelt birthday post. Sharing a series of adorable pictures and videos with Ahaan, Aneet also wrote a touching note that reflected their bond and mutual admiration.

Aneet began her post with, "I've seen the future."

She continued, "I've seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud; they can't help it. I've seen colours change in the world around when your eyes are lost in thought, admiring an old woman watering her plants, unaware. I've seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind-rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane."

Recalling the affection Ahaan receives from those around him, she added, "I've seen you be so selfless. I've seen my mum and dad trusting you deeply, beaming with love when they ask 'Ahaan kiven ae? Theek hai na?' Every video call. I've seen Deanne aunty cry every time she sees your face on that poster-pride mixed with disbelief at her son's kindness, his soul, at the man she raised. I've seen a stranger having a better day after talking to you."

Aneet also shared a sweet anecdote, "I've seen the security guard waiting for his daily chat with you at 2 PM sharp. I've seen the world stop and stare at you before it knew why-before it met its Saiyaara on a movie screen. You were always a star; Dadi was always proud. I saw the future then, and I see it now. It's all set to come true."

She concluded the post with, "Happy birthday, Ahaana. I will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you."

Ahaan reacted to the post and wrote, "No words do justice to how I felt after reading this post."

About Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday, a rising Bollywood actor, made his debut in the film Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, alongside Aneet Padda. The film stars debutants as a singer-songwriter duo who fall in love.

The storyline follows Vaani (Aneet) and Krish (Ahaan), who create music together despite their differing backgrounds, navigating love, insecurities, and challenges in a pure-hearted romance loosely based on the Korean film A Moment to Remember.

Released on July 18, the film earned positive reviews and minted Rs 579 crore worldwide. It became the highest-grossing film featuring debutants.

