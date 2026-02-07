Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's <i>Saiyaara</i> Re-Releases In Theatres Ahead Of Valentine's Day

Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara has returned to cinemas ahead of Valentine's Day, nearly a year after its record-breaking theatrical run.

What's Happening

While Yash Raj Films (YRF) has not issued an official announcement regarding the re-release, showtimes for the film are currently listed on BookMyShow in multiple cities across India.

According to theatre listings, Saiyaara will be screened during Valentine's Week in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune.

Background

Originally released in July last year, the musical romance emerged as one of the biggest successes of 2025.

Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film went on to gross Rs 577 crore worldwide.

It became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year and the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history.

The film also marked a significant turning point for its lead actors. Saiyaara introduced Ahaan Panday to Bollywood, while Aneet Padda, who previously appeared in Kajol's Salaam Venky, stepped into her first leading role with the project.

The story follows Krish, a struggling musician, who falls in love with Vaani Batra, an aspiring journalist and poet.

Several members of the film industry publicly praised Saiyaara after its theatrical release. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a detailed note on social media, calling it the best work of director Mohit Suri's career.

"What a debut @ahaanpandayy !!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker... your eyes spoke volumes and I can't wait to see your journey ahead.... You are spectacular!!!! Welcome to the movies !!! @aneetpadda_ you gorgeous girl... how lovely and amazing are you!!! Your silences spoke volumes and your vulnerability and strength moved me to tears.... Both Ahaan and you were beyond magical! My congratulations to the entire music and technical team of #saiyaara .. ( special mention to the brilliant editing team) and a special shout out to the casting queen @shanoosharmarahihai ! Love you Shanoo!!!"