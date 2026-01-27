Aneet Padda Gushes Over Timothee Chalamet In Viral Throwback Comment: 'Confess Your Love Already'

Aneet Padda became an overnight sensation with the smashing success of Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. Several old clips and comments made by the actress have resurfaced online. The latest comment that has gone viral is when Aneet fangirled over Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet.

There is an old 2019 post by Timothee Chalamet that has gone viral now. Aneet had dropped an adorable comment on the post, which read, "Just frickin confess your love to me already. Thank you."

Social Media Reactions

Fans reacted to Aneet's comment, with one user writing, "Calm down, Aneet."

Someone else wrote, "Your real life Saiyaara."

Another Internet user wrote, "Her digital footprint is crazy, love her."

About Aneet Padda

Aneet began modelling while still a teenager, appearing in several ads and promotional campaigns for major brands over the next few years. She debuted as an actor with a small role in the Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky in 2022. She got her first big break with the Amazon Prime Video show Big Girls Don't Cry, which premiered in 2024. She also worked in the TV show Yuva Sapno Ka Safar the following year.

In 2025, she made a stellar debut alongside Ahaan Panday in Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara. The film became the all-time highest-grossing romantic film and one of the year's top-grossers. Apart from the box office numbers, Aneet also received praise for her performance.

According to a Bollywood Bubble report, Aneet has joined the cast of Nyaya, a courtroom drama directed by Nitya Mehra in collaboration with her husband Karan Kapadia. She will appear alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur.

She also has Maddock's Shakti Shalini in her lineup.

