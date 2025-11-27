Aneet Padda Reveals She Still Cries Once A Week Looking At Fan-Made Videos

Aneet Padda, who can be called the discovery of the year, is still basking in the love and appreciation fans have showered upon her. During a recent interview, the Saiyaara star spoke about how she feels overwhelmed at times as well as pressured by the love of fans.

During an interview with Grazia India, Aneet Padda said, "I'm very sensitive. I feel things deeply. So, the responsibility of love, that weight of wanting to do right by the people who support you, can feel pressurising. It's beautiful, but sometimes, it is a lot."

Addressing fan-made videos, Aneet added, "I cry once a week looking at the edits my fans make. The effort, the love, I just hope I can do justice to it."

Who Is Aneet Padda?

Aneet began modelling while she was still a teenager, appearing in several ads and promotional campaigns for major brands over the next few years. She debuted as an actor with a small role in the Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky in 2022. The actor got her first big break with the Amazon Prime Video show Big Girls Don't Cry, which premiered in 2024. She also worked in the TV show Yuva Sapno Ka Safar the following year.

In 2025, she made a stellar debut alongside Ahaan Panday in Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara. The film became the all-time highest-grossing romantic film. It also became one of the highest-grossers of the year. Apart from box office numbers, Aneet also received praise for her performance.