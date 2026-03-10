Is Aneet Padda Playing Madhubala In Her Biopic? Yash Raj Films Says No

Actor Aneet Padda shot to fame and stardom with Yash Raj Films' musical romance drama Saiyaara, also garnering a lot of followers on Instagram and several debutante awards. Through her portrayal of an aspiring writer Vaani Batra who is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in Saiyaara, the actor won the hearts of many.

After the stupendous success of Saiyaara, fans were waiting for Aneet Padda to reveal her future projects.

On Tuesday, social media was flooded with reports that the actor is set to play screen icon Madhubala in an upcoming biopic, replacing Kiara Advani.

When NDTV reached out to Yash Raj Films, which exclusively manages Aneet Padda, a talent spokesperson from the banner said, "It's untrue".

Before Aneet Padda, Kiara Advani's name was attached to the Madhubala biopic. However, it is currently unknown whether Kiara Advani was actually part of the project or even continues to be.

Meanwhile, Aneet Padda is confirmed to star in Shakti Shalini, which is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). The title announcement teaser of the film was released along with Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Shakti Shalini is scheduled to be released on December 24, 2026.

the mother of all "Shakti-Shalini" miss aneet padda is coming dec 2026. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z9QgLgxJiw — hourly aneet (@aneethourly) October 21, 2025

Director Amar Kaushik, who has directed several films in the MHCU including the Stree franchise, previously spoke about what made Aneet Padda the perfect choice for Shakti Shalini.

"When we were writing the script, we realised that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realised that she suits the part perfectly for that character. She heard the story and came on board," he had said.

Over the years, many filmmakers have expressed interest in bringing the life story of Madhubala, who transformed into a film star from a child artiste in her 22-year career. As a leading lady, she starred in black-and-white classics of the late 1950s and early 1960s such as Mughal-e-Azam, Mahal, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Mr & Mrs '55, Barsaat Ki Raat, Howrah Bridge and Kala Pani.

In 2024, Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts Pvt Ltd announced that they are mounting Madhubala's biopic, which will be a co-production by Madhubala's sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and Arvind Kumar Malviya under the banner of Madhubala Ventures. Jasmeet K Reen of Darlings fame was supposed to direct the movie.

Celebrity fashion designer and producer Manish Malhotra was also developing a film on Madhubala, with Kriti Sanon rumoured to be the lead. There are also reports that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to produce a film on Madhubala. Years ago, Sonakshi Sinha had expressed interest in playing Madhubala on screen.

Also Read | Viral Pic Reveals Where Madhubala Lived In Mumbai Before Her Death