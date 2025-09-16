<i>Saiyaara</i> Actor Aneet Padda To Star In A Courtroom Drama With Fatima Sana Shaikh In Her Next: Report

Riding high on the success of her debut film Saiyaara, actor Aneet Padda has reportedly locked in her second big project. The 22-year-old, who impressed audiences with her romantic role earlier this year, is now preparing to step into a more intense and hard-hitting space with her next.

What's Happening

According to a report by Bollywood Bubble, Aneet Padda has joined the cast of Nyaya, a courtroom drama directed by Nitya Mehra in collaboration with her husband Karan Kapadia.

The film features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur in pivotal roles, with Aneet portraying a young survivor who takes on a powerful spiritual leader accused of misconduct. Sources told the outlet that her role carries the emotional weight of the story, which explores issues of justice, courage, and the imbalance of power.

The upcoming film also boasts a strong ensemble, including Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma. This marks Aneet's second collaboration with Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia after their earlier series Big Girls Don't Cry.

Background

Aneet Padda's debut with Ahaan Panday, Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films, released in July this year and earned both commercial success and praise. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix and is among the top ten films in India on the platform.

The romantic drama showcased Aneet in a light and youthful avatar, whereas Nyaya is set to present a different side of the actor.

