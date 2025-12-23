Hrithik Roshan Poses With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan At Cousin Eshaan's Wedding. See Pic

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen at his cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebrations today, where he arrived with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

The actor made a stylish entry and caught the attention of photographers waiting outside the venue. Moments later, a family photo featuring him with the bride and groom, alongside sons and father Rakesh Roshan, went viral on X.

For the wedding bash, Hrithik opted for a classic and elegant outfit. The Krrish actor looked dashing and cheerful as he made his way into the venue with his sons by his side. He was also seen greeting the photographers politely before heading indoors.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was also spotted at the venue with the bride. Both were seen smiling and posing for the cameras outside.

Earlier on Monday, Hrithik was seen attending his cousin's pre-wedding ceremony with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his sons. The actor posed for the paparazzi alongside Saba and his two boys.

For the pre-wedding event, Hrithik wore a pastel kurta, while Saba Azad opted for a yellow outfit paired with traditional jewellery. Hrehaan and Hridhaan were seen wearing matching kurtas as the family posed together.

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration when he entered the party holding her hand. The actor was previously married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he shares two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The couple divorced in 2014.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, which also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

