Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Fans Name A Star <i>Saiyaara</i>, The Onscreen Couple Calls It "Magical"

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, led by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has had a massive fan following ever since the film became a blockbuster. Recently, a fan club shared a picture showing how they have named a star in the sky "Saiyaara." The lead actors were left overwhelmed by the gesture.

The image also revealed the star's position in the sky.

They captioned it, "Some love stories deserve to be remembered forever, not just on screen but in the universe itself. That's why, as a gift for our fandom, I've named a star Saiyaara - so #Ahneet shines endlessly in the sky forever and ever and ever. All thanks to my friends who gave me this idea; this is the best thing I could do for all our Saiyaara paglus - WE GOT OUR OWN SAIYAARA STAR NOW."

How Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Reacted

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are over the moon with this grand gesture from their fans.

Ahaan Panday reacted, "The real star is you. Thank you for shining so brightly. I remember the day Saiyaara left theatres, everything had happened, and I hadn't let any of it sink in. Seeing this now feels like the film found its place in the universe, somewhere in the galaxy where beautiful things go after they leave. My words don't quite hold what I feel because what I feel is too beautiful to be put into words, but this is magical beyond measure, thank you truly."

Aneet Padda, too, was brimming with joy and heartfelt gratitude as she said, "Sometimes I think the film ended. Then you do something like this and I realise stories don't end, they just find new skies. One star may be named Saiyaara, but the real galaxy has always been you all. Thank you for making our story feel infinite."

What Does Saiyaara Mean?

In the film, Aneet Padda's character Vaani Batra explains the meaning of Saiyaara.

One of the iconic dialogues from the film is Vaani saying, "Saiyaara matlab, taaron mein ek tanha taara... jo khud jal ke roshan kar de jag saara."

It means one lonely star amid a sea of many, which has the power to illuminate the world with its endless love and burning light.

In A Nutshell

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda received a big surprise from fans who took to Instagram to share a picture of the star they named Saiyaara. While Ahaan said, "You are the real star," Aneet thanked fans for making their "story feel infinite."

ALSO READ | Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Saiyaara Was A Rage In Theatres. Will It Be A Netflix Hit Too?