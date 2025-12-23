Neeraj Ghaywan's <i>Homebound</i> Lands In Legal Trouble After Author Alleges Plagiarism

Just days after earning a coveted spot on the Oscars shortlist, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has found itself at the centre of legal trouble.

Journalist and author Puja Changoiwala has initiated legal action against Dharma Productions and Netflix, alleging that the critically acclaimed film unlawfully plagiarised her 2021 novel of the same name.

Author Alleges Misuse Of Title

In an email to Hindustan Times, Puja Changoiwala revealed that legal action was taken only after her lawyer issued a notice to the production house, which she claims was ignored. According to her, the similarities between her novel Homebound and the film go far beyond shared subject matter.

Puja acknowledged that both works draw inspiration from a defining national tragedy. As she pointed out, "the subject of both (her novel and the film) is the COVID-19 migrant exodus of 2020." However, she insists that the resemblance does not stop at the broader theme.

"Upon watching the film, I discovered that the producers have not only misappropriated the title of my book, but have also blatantly reproduced substantial portions of my novel in the second half of the film-including its scenes, dialogue, narrative structure, sequence of events, and other creative expressions," she alleged in her email.

Following her viewing of the film, Changoiwala's lawyer sent a legal notice to Dharma Productions on October 15, "providing a detailed, scene-by-scene account of their infringement of (her) rights." Despite this, the author claims that the production house "refused to acknowledge the violation" in its responses.

She further contended that Dharma "committed a flagrant act of passing off" by using the same title as her book, stating that this "cannot be a coincidence." Changoiwala also alleged that the film's script was developed in 2022, a year after her novel had already been published.

Legal Process Underway

Changoiwala has now escalated the matter by initiating formal legal proceedings. She has filed an application before the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority under Section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015 - a mandatory pre-institution mediation process required before filing a suit in the Bombay High Court.

The author has made it clear that she is seeking substantial remedies. These include a permanent injunction against the film's distribution, the removal of all allegedly infringing material, a change of the film's title, and monetary damages for the alleged copyright infringement.

Addressing the power imbalance she believes exists in the industry, Changoiwala stated, "I know I'm challenging powerful entities by taking this step, but I believe it's important for writers to defend their work when it's misappropriated and exploited without their consent."

As of now, Dharma Productions has not issued an official statement responding to the allegations.

The legal dispute comes at a particularly high point in Homebound's journey. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section on May 21. It later travelled to the Toronto International Film Festival, securing the second runner-up position for the International People's Choice Award.

The film also served as the closing title at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025, with its final screening held on August 24. Most recently, Homebound was shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 15, 2026.

