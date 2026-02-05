Vishal Jethwa Reveals Feeling 'Sad' After <i>Homebound</i> Missed Oscars 2026 Nomination: "<i>Ek</i> Hope <i>Thi Jo Toot Gayi</i>"

Homebound was India's official submission for the Academy Awards and had earlier made it to the shortlist before missing out on a final nomination. While Homebound fell short of a nomination at the upcoming Academy Awards, the moment was met not with disappointment but with appreciation. From Ishaan Khatter and Neeraj Ghaywan to Vishal Jethwa, they shared heartfelt posts on social media. But recently, Vishal Jethwa opened up more on how the feeling was.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Filmygyan, Vishal Jethwa said, "Hamari expectations bhi kahi na kahi badh gayi thi. Kyunki film mein woh baat thi. Universal baat thi. Dheere dheere aur build ho raha tha ki Top 5 tak toh aa sakte hai. Mujhe aise lagta tha. Sad toh hai hum thode se. (Our expectations had also risen somewhere along the way. Because the film had that thing. It was a universal thing. Slowly, it was building up that we could make it to the Top 5. That's how it felt to me. It's sad that we fell a bit short.)"

He continued, "Aur woh ek hope thi jo toot gayi. Aur woh actor ka naam tha jo hum chahte the ki aaye, at least Oscar awards attend kar ke aaye. (And there was a hope that shattered. At least we attended the Oscar awards."

Vishal Jethwa's Post

Sharing a heartfelt note on his social media account, Vishal wrote, "Homebound Oscars. Yes, we couldn't make it to the Oscar nominations, and of course, it broke the hope we carried with us. But I believe failure is not when you fail; it's when you don't try. And the only thing the whole Homebound team did from the very first day was to just TRY."

He added, "I am proud of the fact that we could make it to the top 15 and am fully satisfied with what we were able to do, having our name associated with the prestigious name called the Oscars. It's more than what I ever imagined, desired, or deserved."

Expressing gratitude, Vishal wrote, "Will always be grateful to Jogi sir, Neeraj sir, and Karan sir. My love and respect to Ishaan, Janhvi, and my Homebound family. Now, sticking to the Guru mantra of life taught by my Guruji, Shoaib Khan sir. Thank you, BHAGWAN." He further shared a popular motivational couplet.

About Homebound

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, was released in Indian theatres on September 26, 2025. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film explores the intense emotional bonds and conflicts within a dysfunctional family trapped in a single location during a lockdown-like crisis. It delves into themes of trauma, redemption, and unspoken secrets that unravel over tense confrontations.