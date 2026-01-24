Ishaan Khatter Shares Emotional Post After <i>Homebound</i> Misses Oscars 2026 Nomination, Neeraj Ghaywan Reacts

Homebound was India's official submission for the Academy Awards and had earlier made it to the shortlist before missing out on a final nomination. While Homebound fell short of a nomination at the upcoming Academy Awards, the moment was met not with disappointment but with appreciation.

Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to share some lovely BTS moments from Homebound and wrote a long note with it.

The caption read, "Homebound is and always was a piece of my heart. It's a story that took us on a journey inwards after daring to look outside the bubble we identify ourselves in. As difficult a reality as it mirrors, this film has always ultimately been hopeful to me in every way I can relate to it, as a human being, as a cinema person, and a young actor."

He added, "Today, as we somewhat come to an end of one part of its journey, I know I will always look back at it with love and gratitude... And as a sort of moral compass. @neeraj.ghaywan I love you, brother. There are very few people I can say this about, but I know I can always trust your conscience as a yardstick. Love to all the heroes behind the camera and to all of you who owned this film and spoke of it like your own. Homebound to infinity, no feeling is final."

Neeraj Ghaywan replied to the emotional post, "Love you, Ishaan! The last frame killed me, again!"

Karan Johar And Neeraj Ghaywan's Reaction To Missing Oscars 2026 Nomination

Soon after the Academy announced the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share his feelings about Homebound. The filmmaker posted several stills from the film on his Instagram Stories and applauded director Neeraj Ghaywan for his vision and dedication.

"Proud!!! Love you @neeraj.ghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light!" Karan Johar wrote.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan responded by resharing Karan Johar's Instagram Story and expressing heartfelt gratitude for the producer's backing throughout the film's journey.

Ghaywan wrote, "Thank you @karanjohar! You have been an absolute rock. Couldn't have come this far without you. Love you."

About Homebound

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, was released in Indian theatres on September 26, 2025.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film explores the intense emotional bonds and conflicts within a dysfunctional family trapped in a single location during a lockdown-like crisis. It delves into themes of trauma, redemption, and unspoken secrets that unravel over tense confrontations.

