Karan Johar And Neeraj Ghaywan React After <i>Homebound</i> Misses Oscars 2026 Nomination

While Homebound fell short of a nomination at the upcoming Academy Awards, the moment was met not with disappointment but with appreciation. Producer Karan Johar and director Neeraj Ghaywan took to social media to reflect on the film's journey and the collaboration that brought it to the global stage.

Karan Johar Expresses Pride In Homebound

Soon after the Academy announced the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share his feelings about Homebound. The filmmaker posted several stills from the film on his Instagram Stories and applauded director Neeraj Ghaywan for his vision and dedication.

"Proud!!! Love you @neeraj.ghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light!" Karan Johar wrote.

Neeraj Ghaywan Thanks Karan Johar

Director Neeraj Ghaywan responded by resharing Karan Johar's Instagram Story and expressing heartfelt gratitude for the producer's backing throughout the film's journey.

Ghaywan wrote, "Thank you @karanjohar! You have been an absolute rock. Couldn't have come this far without you. Love you."

Homebound was India's official submission for the Academy Awards and had earlier made it to the shortlist before missing out on a final nomination.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film stars Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, with Janhvi Kapoor playing a key part. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film also boasts Martin Scorsese as its executive producer.

