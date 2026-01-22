Neeraj Ghaywan's <i>Homebound</i>, India's Entry, Out Of Oscars 2026 Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the official list of Oscar nominees on Thursday. Homebound, India's official entry, did not secure a spot among the final films in the Best International Feature Film category.

The five films that made the Best International Feature Film nominations list are:

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just An Accident (France)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirat (Spain)

The Voice Of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

The Oscar shortlist included Argentina's Belen, Brazil's The Secret Agent, France's It Was Just an Accident, Germany's Sound of Falling, Iraq's The President's Cake, Japan's Kokuho, Jordan's All That's Left of You, Norway's Sentimental Value, Palestine's Palestine 36, South Korea's No Other Choice, Spain's Sirat, Switzerland's Late Shift, Taiwan's Left-Handed Girl, and Tunisia's The Voice of Hind Rajab.

About Homebound

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, was released in Indian theatres on September 26, 2025.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film explores the intense emotional bonds and conflicts within a dysfunctional family trapped in a single location during a lockdown-like crisis. It delves into themes of trauma, redemption, and unspoken secrets that unravel over tense confrontations.

"Doing An Oscar Campaign Will Cost Money": Karan Johar

Homebound is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. In a recent interview with PeepingMoon and Telly MEK, the filmmaker shared how his business partner Adar Poonawalla never worried about the expenses for the Oscar campaign, as he saw it as an "opportunity".

Karan said, "We were doing Homebound. I told him that doing an Oscar campaign will cost money, and sometimes it is a bottomless pit. Because you don't know what the result will be, and whether you will even make it to the shortlist of 15 and then 5. It is an uphill task."

He continued, "You have to employ publicists and travel and make noise and do media abroad and screenings abroad. But Adar said, 'Karan, this is a great opportunity and a great film, let's do everything in our capacity. Let's not think of profit and loss on this one. Let's think of passion over any monetary benefit.' That's what we did. It is not a money-making exercise for us. It is about credibility. We will do other films for survival, but Homebound was always a passion project. There is no monetary game in that film."

