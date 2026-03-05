Oscars 2026: When And Where To Watch The 98th Academy Awards In India

Hollywood's biggest celebration of cinema is almost here. The 98th Academy Awards will honour the finest films and performances of 2025, with film lovers around the world preparing for the highly anticipated ceremony.

When Will The 98th Academy Awards Take Place?

The Oscars 2026 will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the famous Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Because of the time difference, viewers in India will be able to watch the ceremony in the early hours of Monday, March 16, 2026.

The live broadcast in India will begin at 4:30 AM IST, starting with the glamorous red carpet arrivals followed by the awards ceremony.

Where To Watch The 98th Academy Awards In India?

Indian audiences can watch the ceremony live on the following platforms:

JioHotstar - Live streaming from 4:30 AM IST on March 16

Star Movies - Live television broadcast at the same time

Both platforms will stream the red carpet coverage as well as the main awards ceremony, bringing the biggest night in global cinema to viewers in real time.

If you miss the live telecast, there will be options to catch up later. The ceremony will be available on-demand on JioHotstar after the live broadcast.

Star Movies will air a repeat telecast at 9 PM on March 16.

This gives viewers the flexibility to watch the show at a more convenient time.

Who Will Host The Oscars This Year?

Popular comedian and television host Conan O'Brien will return as the host of the ceremony. This marks his second consecutive year hosting the Oscars, after receiving positive feedback for his performance in 2025.

Meanwhile, several well-known stars are set to appear as presenters during the live broadcast. Confirmed names include Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, and Maya Rudolph.

