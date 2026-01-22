Oscars 2026: Timothee Chalamet Creates History, Becomes Youngest Actor With Three Nominations

In one of the biggest nods of the season, Timothee Chalamet has been nominated for the Best Actor award at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, creating a new Oscar record.

Dubbed one of the favourites to win for his performance as table tennis protege Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme, the nomination has firmly positioned Chalamet as a strong contender for his first-ever Oscar. At 30, his latest nod makes him the youngest male actor to receive three acting nominations, according to Variety.

His previous nominations came for Call Me by Your Name and A Complete Unknown.

In this year's Best Actor race, Chalamet is nominated alongside Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B Jordan (Sinners), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

Beyond the Best Actor recognition, Marty Supreme has also secured nominations for Best Picture, Best Casting, Best Original Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography.

The film's Oscar success follows its major triumph at the Golden Globe Awards, where Chalamet won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, becoming the youngest winner in the category.

Directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme traces the journey of a fictional character, Marty Mauser, as he works tirelessly to fulfil his dream of becoming a table tennis champion.

If Chalamet wins the Oscar, he will become the second youngest Best Actor winner in Academy Awards history, behind Adrien Brody, who was 29 when he won for The Pianist.

Final Oscar voting will take place from February 26 to March 5, 2026, with the 98th Academy Awards scheduled to be held on March 15.

