As Hollywood gears up for the announcement of Oscars 2026 nominations, excitement is building across the globe. In India, anticipation is particularly high as Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound remains in contention to secure a nomination this year.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, the film was chosen as India's official submission in the Best International Feature Film category and is already on the shortlist.

The buzz in Hollywood is equally intense, with the 2026 Oscars race expected to be led by films such as One Battle After Another and Sinners.

Following the nominations, attention will turn to the awards ceremony itself. The Academy Awards will be held on March 15 and will be hosted by Conan O'Brien.

Here Are Oscars 2026 Nominations Live Updates