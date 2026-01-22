As Hollywood gears up for the announcement of Oscars 2026 nominations, excitement is building across the globe. In India, anticipation is particularly high as Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound remains in contention to secure a nomination this year.
Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, the film was chosen as India's official submission in the Best International Feature Film category and is already on the shortlist.
The buzz in Hollywood is equally intense, with the 2026 Oscars race expected to be led by films such as One Battle After Another and Sinners.
Following the nominations, attention will turn to the awards ceremony itself. The Academy Awards will be held on March 15 and will be hosted by Conan O'Brien.
Here Are Oscars 2026 Nominations Live Updates
Oscars 2026: India's Official Entry Homebound Out Of Race
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the official list of Oscar nominees on Thursday. Homebound, India's official entry, did not secure a spot among the final films in the International Feature Film category.
Oscar Nominations 2026 Begin
The Oscar 2026 nominations have begun in LA. Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman take the centre stage.
How Many Categories Are There This Year?
The nominees in 24 categories will be announced during the livestream.
Oscars To Introduce Casting Director Award
This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is launching a brand-new Oscar category recognising casting directors, with the honour allowing up to two recipients per film. Notably, the most recent competitive category to be introduced before this was Best Animated Feature, which debuted in 2001.
Who Will Announce The Oscar Nominations?
The nominations will be announced by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman during a live broadcast on ABC's Good Morning America, as well as on the Oscars' official YouTube channel.
The event streams from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in LA.
One Battle After Another And Sinners Lead The Race
One Battle After Another by Paul Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners lead the pack for Oscars. Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme and Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet follow closely as strong contenders.
Neeraj Ghaywan On Taking Homebound To Oscars
"I am nervous and excited for Homebound's chances at Oscars, not only because it's our film, but also because there's a responsibility on us to make our country proud. I just want to make India proud at the global stage," director Neeraj Ghaywan said after receiving Director Of The Year at NDTV Indian Of The Year. Read the full story here.
When Homebound Got Shortlisted For Oscars 2026
In December, Homebound was shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Karan Johar penned an emotional note following the announcement. Read the full story here.