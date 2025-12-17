<i>Homebound</i> Shortlisted For Oscars 2026, 'Over The Moon' Karan Johar Writes Emotional Note

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, has been shortlisted for the prestigious 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Karan Johar wrote an emotional note after the announcement.

Karan Johar's Emotional Note As Homebound Makes It To Oscars

Karan Johar started his post with, "I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND... all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography ... (sic)."

Thanking the film's director Neeraj Ghaywan, Karan added, "Thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true... from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards........ #HOMEBOUND streaming now on @netflix_in."



About Oscars Shortlist



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled its shortlist for the 98th Academy Awards, revealing selected entries across 12 categories.



These include Animated Short Film, Casting, Cinematography, Documentary Feature and Short Film, International Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Original Song, Sound, and Visual Effects.

Among the films vying for a spot in the Best International Feature Film category is Homebound, which joins a diverse list of global contenders.



Other films on the shortlist include Argentina's Belen, Brazil's The Secret Agent, France's It Was Just an Accident, Germany's Sound of Falling, Iraq's The President's Cake, Japan's Kokuho, Jordan's All That's Left of You, Norway's Sentimental Value, Palestine's Palestine 36, South Korea's No Other Choice, Spain's Sirat, Switzerland's Late Shift, Taiwan's Left-Handed Girl, and Tunisia's The Voice of Hind Rajab.

The official list of Oscar nominees will be revealed on January 22, 2026. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 15, 2026.



