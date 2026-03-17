Akshay Kumar Says Wife Twinkle Has Already Bought '2 Electric Stoves' Amid LPG Shortage

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar reflected on the impact of the Iran-Israel War on the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in India.

The 58-year-old actor was speaking on the sidelines of BMC's Mumbai Clean League, a city-wide cleanliness competition, on Tuesday.

At the event, Akshay Kumar said, "There's no shortage of gas at my home as of now. But my wife Twinkle has already ordered two electric stoves as a backup. I don't know if they have already reached home or not."

The actor, who will next be seen in Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, said he came to the event directly from a film set.

"I took time out from shooting today to come here because this issue (cleanliness) is important. We need to move forward with a positive mindset," he added.

At a recent event, Akshay Kumar was asked if he wishes he could have been part of Dhurandhar, as he is "well-suited" for a film like that.

"But I don't think Aditya Dhar thought that, so I didn't get it," he had said.

The action star also praised Dhurandhar, fronted by his Sooryavanshi co-star Ranveer Singh.

"Take Dhurandhar, for example. It's a full-fledged action film. The whole film is about action and bloodshed. People have loved it, they have lapped it up, and really enjoyed it. And then there's a hero like Ranveer Singh, who performs intense action scenes, a very chest-thumping, high-energy kind of action. He carries the image of a complete 'angry young man'. So everything keeps changing... Now it's the time for horror comedies. People really like horror comedies. Stree was a big hit. Everything keeps changing, and we never really know what audiences will like next," he added.

Besides Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's buddy comedy Golmaal 5, also starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Kemmu.

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