Shah Rukh Khan Watches Karan Johar's <i>Homebound</i>, Calls It "Gentle, Honest And Soulful"

Shah Rukh Khan has taken to his X handle to share his thoughts on filmmaker Karan Johar's movie Homebound.

The actor wrote, “#Homebound is gentle, honest and soulful. Lots of love and big hugs to the phenomenal team for creating something so human and engaging. You have won hearts the world over by making something truly special!"

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his delight at making it to the London leg of the screening of his much-acclaimed drama Homebound. The special screening, organised by director Gurinder Chadha, was also attended by protagonists Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Sharing a couple of photos from the Homebound screening on social media, Karan wrote, “Made it to the London leg of our @homeboundthefilm campaign and it was a night filled with the warmest love, familiar and new faces, and a whole lot of support for our film.”

Earlier in November, Karan, along with the Homebound team, had also attended a screening of the film in Los Angeles.

Posting a series of photographs featuring Ishaan, Vishal Jethwa, Bela Bajaria and director Neeraj Ghaywan, Karan wrote, “The journey of #Homebound around the world continues, this time in LA, with a screening attended by @belabajaria, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, alongside the cast and crew. Super grateful and thrilled that you could be there for our film, Bela.”

Before this, Martin Scorsese, the executive producer of the drama, hosted a screening of Homebound in New York City.

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, released in Indian theaters on September 26, 2025, following its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2025, in the Un Certain Regard section, and later became available for streaming on Netflix starting November 21, 2025.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film explores the intense emotional bonds and conflicts within a dysfunctional family trapped in a single location during a lockdown-like crisis, delving into themes of trauma, redemption, and unspoken secrets that unravel over tense confrontations.

Selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2026 in the Best International Feature category, it has garnered praise for its raw performances and taut narrative, making it a standout in contemporary Indian cinema.​

