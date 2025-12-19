Neeraj Ghaywan On Winning Best Director Of The Year At NDTV Indian Of The Year: "We Are Telling Stories That Are Usually Ignored"

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan has been honoured with the Best Director Of The Year award at the NDTV Indian Of The Year ceremony held in New Delhi.

After receiving the award, Neeraj Ghaywan reflected on how the stories we hear most often represent only a fraction of the country. He said, "If I may say this about the media, the stories that are usually told represent barely 15 per cent of the population. Those are the people whose voices are heard, whose lives are discussed. But the rest of India - no one really talks about them. People from villages, people from very different backgrounds - their stories remain unheard."

Journey From Masaan To Homebound

Reflecting on his journey from Masaan to Homebound, Neeraj Ghaywan feels that the soul of India remains unchanged. "From Masaan to Homebound, I would say India is still the same. I still feel the same pride in our country and in our people."

He explains why he continues to return to stories that exist on the margins, saying, "We are telling stories that are usually ignored - stories people don't want to tell. We convince ourselves that only certain stories matter, but that's not true."

Looking back at Masaan, he describes it as a deeply inward-looking film. "Masaan was a deeply internal, philosophical film - about personal relationships, about existential crises, about love, and also about politics. These are things we often avoid discussing, but it is important to bring them into the open."

Neeraj Ghaywan Praises Vicky Kaushal

Speaking about Vicky Kaushal, who made his debut in Masaan, Neeraj Ghaywan said, "He created his own identity. I may have given him a platform, but the artist within him is immense. From the very beginning, he completely surrendered himself to the character of Deepak in Masaan. There were moments when he became the character so deeply that I felt he understood things beyond what was written on paper. Even today, I see that dedication in all his performances. I am extremely proud of him - truly proud."

Neeraj Ghaywan On Homebound

For Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound is not about casting the city as a villain, but about examining what it does to people who arrive there with hope. He said, "I don't think the city is the villain. The city only moulds you."

"Through this film, we were also trying to say that in our country, there are many kinds of people - people who are very different from us, who don't look like us, who may live far away from us. Their food habits are different, their faith is different, their caste is different. Yes, there will be differences and disagreements. But between all of this, what matters most between two people is empathy. We need humanity above everything else," he continued.

Homebound Being Shortlisted For Oscars

Talking about Homebound being shortlisted for the Oscars 2026, the director said, "It is a matter of great pride, and also a huge responsibility. I will work very hard for it. But I don't want to place expectations on it. I believe that whatever is meant to happen will happen. All I want to do is keep working honestly and take my country forward."

He emphasises why stories of displacement and loss had to be told. "It was important to tell these stories because we are slowly forgetting them. We act as if such lives don't exist. It was important to acknowledge the pain of people who walked miles to return home, to recognise their suffering."

Neeraj Ghaywan On Simplicity

Despite the labels attached to him over the years, Neeraj Ghaywan prefers simplicity, saying, "I would simply like to be called an artist. I tell stories - many kinds of stories." He acknowledges that his background shapes his perspective.

"Because I come from a particular community, my inclination may naturally lean towards those experiences - because I understand that pain deeply. Through that understanding, I am also able to reach out to other marginalised communities," he added.

All About Homebound

Neeraj Ghaywan's critically acclaimed drama Homebound, which follows the lives and aspirations of two friends from rural India, has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars, alongside 14 other films.

The film had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in May and has since continued its successful festival run.

Homebound is competing with international titles including Argentina's Belen, Brazil's The Secret Agent, France's It Was Just an Accident, Germany's Sound of Falling and Iraq's The President's Cake for a place among the final Oscar nominees.

Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

The project also boasts Martin Scorsese as its executive producer. At its core, Homebound explores the enduring bond between a Muslim and a Dalit childhood friend as they pursue police jobs that symbolise dignity and social acceptance long denied to them because of their surnames.

About NDTV Indian Of The Year

The NDTV Indian Of The Year awards continue the network's long-standing tradition of celebrating excellence across the country. Following a rigorous selection process, NDTV recognises exceptional individuals across 14 categories, spanning business, innovation, philanthropy, governance, sports, entertainment, culture and science.