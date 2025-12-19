<i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Rakesh Bedi, 71, Reacts To Trolling Over 'Kissing' 20-Year-Old Sara Arjun

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has already crossed the Rs 450 crore mark at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features veteran actor Rakesh Bedi as politician Jameel Jamali, with Sara Arjun playing his daughter, Yalina Jamali. While viewers have been enjoying the tense father-daughter equation on-screen, an off-screen moment involving the two actors has sparked an online debate.

The controversy dates back to Dhurandhar's trailer launch event held in November. During the event, Rakesh Bedi leaned in to greet Sara Arjun on stage. Soon after, a short clip began doing the rounds on the internet. Some users claimed that it looked like the 71-year-old actor kissed the 20-year-old actor's shoulder. The moment was widely discussed online, leading to criticism aimed at Rakesh.

Now, a month later, Rakesh Bedi has finally addressed the allegations and dismissed them outright, calling them “stupid.” In an interview with Hindustan Times, the veteran actor explained his bond with Sara Arjun and clarified the context of the moment. “Sara is less than half my age and plays my daughter. Whenever we met during the shoot, she would greet me with a hug, just as a daughter would with her father. We share a nice rapport and camaraderie, which is also reflected on screen,” he said.

According to Rakesh Bedi, the interaction at the event was no different from their usual greeting on set. He said the gesture was misread and blown out of proportion online. “It was no different that day, but people are not seeing the affection there. The affection of an elderly man towards a young girl. Dekhne wale ki aankh mein gadbad hai to kya kar sakte ho (What can you do when people perceive it wrongly)?” he added.

The actor also highlighted that Sara Arjun's parents were present at the event, something he feels should have put the rumours to rest. Her father, actor Raj Arjun, and her mother, Sanya, attended the Dhurandhar trailer launch. “Why would I kiss her with ill intent publicly on a stage? I mean, her parents were there. People are just crazy when they claim these things. They just need to create an issue out of nothing on social media,” Rakesh Bedi said.

Despite the online criticism, the actor shared that many fans have come out in his support. He believes his long career speaks for itself. “I tell you, I am not safeguarding myself. My voluminous body of work, which has touched people, is doing it for me,” he said.

Coming back to Dhurandhar, the film hit the big screens on December 5. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles.

