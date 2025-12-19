Weekend Binge: Before <i>Dhurandhar</i>, Akshaye Khanna Played Villain In These 5 Films

At present, it feels like it is Akshaye Khanna's world, and we are simply living in it. The actor is back in the limelight, thanks to his incredible performance in Dhurandhar. The action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. However, it was Akshaye who stole the show with his commanding presence as the villain. The 50-year-old, who made his debut with director JP Dutta's 1997 film Border, has played several versatile roles. But today, let us take a look at some of his movies where he played the villain to perfection.

1. Humraaz (2002) - Prime Video

Akshaye Khanna slips into the shoes of a cunning and manipulative conman, Karan Malhotra, in this Abbas-Mustan Burmawalla directorial. Karan, being a master of deception with a charismatic appeal, devises sly schemes for personal financial gains. Bobby Deol and Ameesha Patel are also a part of the movie.

2. Race (2008) - Netflix

This high-octane action thriller features a cast ensemble of Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy, among others. Akshaye Khanna portrays a clever and calculating businessman, Rajiv Singh. Caught in a deadly family rivalry, Rajiv balances his brotherly affection and lethal ambition with meticulous timing and subtle expressions.

3. Dishoom (2016) - JioHotstar

Dishoom, headlined by Varun Dhawan and John Abraham, shows Akshaye Khanna playing the role of the menacing Wagah or Rahul Kabiraj. He gets involved in a high-stakes kidnapping plot against India's cricket team. Despite having limited screen time, Akshaye brings a quiet intensity to the role with his villainous stance.

4. Section 375 (2019) - MX Player

Akshaye Khanna as defence lawyer Inder Singh blurs the lines between a hero and a villain in this courtroom drama. As a grey-shaded character, Akshaye steals the spotlight with his sharp legal manoeuvres, persuasive tactics and morally-tainted opinions, making him an unconventional antagonist. As a shrewd lawyer, he defends a rape accusation against a famous filmmaker.

5. Chhaava (2025) - Netflix

Although Vicky Kaushal is superb as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb is equally brilliant. His crude eye expressions, excellent dialogue delivery and chilling authority on the screen as a ruthless and tyrannical ruler are just too good to forget.

6. Dhurandhar (2025) - Theatres

Akshaye Khanna as the morally corrupt politician and crime lord Rehman Dakait ticked off all the right boxes in the movie. His swag-infused entry scene to Gulf artist Flipperachi's now-viral song FA9LA has left fans going gaga. He struck the right balance between charm, intimidation and unpredictability with unmatched finesse. The film is expected to make its OTT debut on Netflix in early 2026.