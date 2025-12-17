Saif Ali Khan Doesn't Dance At Billionaire Weddings. His Aunt Is The Reason

The glitz and glamour of billionaires' weddings often come with an expensive price tag. Celebrities are frequently invited to perform at these extravagant events for hefty sums. While several superstars continue to dazzle fans at such high-profile celebrations, Saif Ali Khan has taken a step back from performing at billionaires' weddings.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Saif confessed that he is not comfortable dancing at weddings. Recalling a time when his aunt humiliated him for doing so, he said, "I was dancing at a wedding once in Bombay and my aunt, my father's sister, who is quite a regal lady, came backstage and said, ‘Don't tell me you are dancing at this wedding.' So there is a bit of that. You can't, you know. But if you see yourself as an entertainer, and if there is no family connection or an aunt to humiliate you for doing it, then it's fine.”

The actor elaborated on the discomfort that stems from being part of the same social circle as the wedding guests.

He added, "That dichotomy between being a movie actor and being also the member of that society that's having the wedding…There is sometimes a disconnect. The platform should always treat you as a star. You shouldn't be too close to guests."

When asked if dancing at weddings impacts an actor's credibility, Saif Ali Khan answered, “No, in fact, it should be great because what shouldn't happen is you shouldn't do films for money."

Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan mentioned that his comfort level shifts when performing at similar events abroad. He shared a positive experience of performing at a wedding in Portugal.

“I danced at a wedding in Portugal and it was amazing. There was this stage in this guy's wonderful villa. Something about it makes it feel alright when it is abroad and done in a certain way. There is something about doing it in Haryana, that's a little more public or a little more intense. I just feel you should be discerning about how much of yourself you give out," the actor said.

Saif shared that such appearances were common when he was a young actor, but no longer feel right to him.

“It's great when a billionaire comes to town and he wants 20 actors to perform. We have all done it at Ramesh Bhai's wedding or somebody and got paid a bomb. Maybe today, it doesn't fit into things that I am massively comfortable doing, but that's just me. I'm sure other actors like that," he concluded.