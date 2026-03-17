When Rashmika Mandanna's Parents Were Against Her Second Film <i>Dear Comrade</i> With Vijay Deverakonda

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to break the internet as they share glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities. The latest was their haldi pictures. Amid this, an old interaction has resurfaced when Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she had to go against her parents to work with Vijay Deverakonda a second time in Dear Comrade (2019), after Geetha Govindam (2018).

Rashmika Mandanna Fought With Family For A Second Film With Vijay Deverakonda

At a pre-release event for Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna revealed, "I came to the film industry after fighting with my parents, family and friends. There's a perception that it's not safe for girls. I still persevered despite not having a film family background. When Bharat (Kamma) sir sent me the script, I really wanted to do it. But it took a lot to convince my family. It was a bad fight at home. They said, no, don't do a second film with Vijay. I said, it's not important who I'm doing it with."

Vijay Deverakonda had shared, "Once Rashmika okayed it, I know how tough it was for her. She did it despite it affecting her personal life. People said whatever they felt like. But she gave her life for Lilly. I thank you, Rashmika; you've done such a beautiful job."

About Vijay-Rashmika Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur.

Days after the Udaipur wedding, the couple hosted a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4.

Following their wedding, the couple made arrangements to distribute sweets across several cities in India. In a note shared on X, the couple wrote, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food."

They added, "So on 1 March we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With Love Vijay & Rashmika."

Sweets were distributed in cities including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry.

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