Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Explain How Their Holi Turned Into A "War" Of Colours

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to give fans a closer look at their dreamy wedding celebrations.

After sharing moments from their wedding, reception, pradhanam, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies, the couple has now dropped joyful pictures from their haldi ceremony.

Instead of a traditional haldi event, the couple's celebration quickly turned into a splash of colours, with guests drenching each other in water.

Sharing photos from the celebration, Rashmika wrote, "Haldi. It was more like Haldi + Holi. We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it. And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! Just FYI... even Vijju was Team Bride that day!."

For the Haldi ceremony, the Pushpa actress opted for a green off-shoulder traditional ensemble paired with golden temple jewellery.

On the other hand, Vijay complemented her in a floral cream kurta teamed with white pajamas.

The Arjun Reddy actor also shared glimpses from the morning celebration and recalled how the energy of the event kept everyone awake despite the late-night sangeet festivities.

He wrote, "25.02.26 Haldi day - The morning after a sangeeth celebration that ran late into early hours of morning :) On another day waking up would have been impossible, but we were all up excited to see each other, excited to spend time with my family and friends And we had lots of water, colour, music and action to keep us all hyper awake."

The ceremony took place at the stunning Mementos by ITC Hotels Udaipur, a property set amid sprawling landscapes and scenic views. Vijay also expressed his love for the venue and the experience.

He added, "I wanted to get married only in the motherland and i love the outdoors. And for this I would pick no other place than @mementosbyitchotels_udaipur - the 200acre beauty of property feels like an outdoor paradise with its land, river, gardens and mountains... and the staff and service were the best i have received across the world. They have all my love just last night i was considering taking all my friends and family back there every year for a holiday in February :))."

He further wrote, "I wanted war at the Haldi and they brought it to me- everyones clothes were destroyed by lunch time, including a kurta @anamikakhanna.in made me that i loved. But it was worth it."

Rashmika and Vijay got married on February 26, 2026, in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Udaipur, surrounded by their families and close friends.

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