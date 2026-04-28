Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In Rs 1.7 Lakh Silk Saree With Sindoor And Gold Mangalsutra

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in Udaipur on February 26, 2026; since then, the actor has been giving lessons on how to elevate traditional style. From kilograms of gold jewellery for her wedding ceremony to a Coorgi-style drape for her reception, the actor has been serving glam looks to her fans and fashionistas.

For an award show, Rashmika Mandanna opted for a silk saree and paired it with a red blouse. Taking to her Instagram stories, her stylist, Gaurvi Satyyarthy, confirmed that it was sourced from Mrunalini Rao.

Rashmika Mandanna Embraces Timeless Elegance In A Rs 1. 68 Lakh Saree

Rashmika Mandanna opted for a timeless piece by Mrunalini Rao. According to the official website, the cost of the saree is Rs 1,68,000. The ivory silk saree features an intricate floral zardozi border.

The actor paired it with a red, hand-embroidered blouse with cape sleeves, adding the right amount of drama to the ensemble without stealing the spotlight.

Commenting on her post, the brand wrote, "We always love seeing you in Mrunalini Rao! This saree looks absolutely stunning on you."

Rashmika Mandanna's Makeup And Jewellery

To complete the elegant look, Rashmika Mandanna opted for a neutral base with a matte finish. Smoky eyeshadow in hues of brown made her eyes pop, while a subtle tint on her cheeks and a touch of highlighter blended seamlessly with her ensemble.

She completed the look with a soft red lipstick that almost looked nude under bright light. For the hairstyle, the actor went with a ponytail, parted at the centre.

To complement the red blouse, she wore statement earrings with an emerald stone shining at the centre. But stealing the spotlight was her mangalsutra, styled with stacked bangles on the right hand and a watch on the left. The newlywed completed the look with sindoor and a small red bindi.

This Rashmika Mandanna look is perfect for newlyweds looking to make a statement at a gathering.

Also Read | Goddess Lakshmi Motif, Serpent Detailing: How Rashmika Mandanna's Gold Mangalsutra Was A "Surprise" For Vijay Deverakonda