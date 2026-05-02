All The Iconic Blink-And-Miss Cameos In <i>The Devil Wears Prada 2</i>

The glamorous world of 2006 Runway magazine from The Devil Wears Prada returns in 2026 with its iconic characters - Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs and Emily Charlton in The Devil Wears Prada 2. But it's only bigger and closer to the appalling reality of the dying print journalism, more so than ever now.

The film has been receiving some glowing reviews with its plotline so staunchly calling out the urgencies of today - print moving to digital media, succumbing to the throngs of influencer culture while the central characters fight to keep Runway magazine relevant.

What caught our attention was the smart implementation of the glitzy fashion world where Miranda Priestly is closer to the who's who all the more.

The 2026 version of The Devil Wears Prada 2 is loaded with popular faces from the worlds of style, music, and pop.

From Lady Gaga putting up a stellar show on celluloid, to Emily Blunt casually having a tiff with Donatella Versace over lunch, it all seems okay - it all yells GLAMOUR.

Here's a quick glance at the blink-and-miss cameos that made our jaws drop:

Naomi Campbell

Dominating the fashion world in the 1980s and 90s, Naomi Campbell is a British supermodel with an impressive career spanning over four decades. She's also globally recognised as an activist and actress.

Naomi Campbell

Lady Gaga

She gained massive success as a global American singer, songwriter and actress. She has won accolades for her performances in American Horror Story: Hotel and the film A Star Is Born. Her songs Poker Face, Paparazzi and Bad Romance are all-time chartbusters.

Lady Gaga

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs is a world-renowned American fashion designer and the founder of his namesake label. His grunge aesthetic sets him apart. He gained recognition for his towering role as creative director at Louis Vuitton, bringing in the best of transformation.

Marc Jacobs

Heidi Klum

German-American supermodel, television host, producer and businesswoman Heidi Klum has tasted success like no other. The supermodel got more popular as the producer and host of Project Runway and Germany's Next Topmodel.

Heidi Klum

Law Roach

Law Roach redefined celebrity styling, and his claim to fame has often been elevated with the impressive looks put together for actress Zendaya. He is an image architect (stylist) and creative director who's brought in game-changing fashion moments for Celine Dion, Anya Taylor-Joy and Lewis Hamilton, to name a few.

Law Roach

Donatella Versace

Italian fashion designer and the artistic director of Versace, Donatella Versace's vision for bold and glamorous fashion moments is a force to reckon with. She was a pioneer in the supermodel era of the 1990s and incorporated a strong feminine vibe into the atelier's creations.

Donatella Versace

Tomi Adeyemi

Bestselling novelist, author and creative writing coach Tomi Adeyemi's literary success began with her debut West African-inspired young adult fantasy novel Children of Blood and Bone. Her take on West African mythology has been duly appreciated and got her top honours.

Tomi Adeyemi

Ciara

Ciara, often called Princess of Crunk&B, shot to fame in the early 2000s. She is a Grammy-winning American singer, songwriter and dancer, and also an entrepreneur with her own label Beauty Marks Entertainment.

Ciara

Jon Batiste And Suleika Jaouad

The couple, often applauded for their resilience, have carved their niche in the entertainment world with aplomb. He is a Grammy-winning musician and she an acclaimed author. Their inspiring journey was showcased in the documentary American Symphony - through cancer, creativity and love.

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad

Camilla Cucinelli And Carolina Cucinelli

They are popular for taking over the baton of luxury Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli, founded by their father. They are known faces in the world of high-end luxury fashion and are responsible for the brand's identity and soaring future.

Camilla Cucinelli and Carolina Cucinelli

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg's YouTube series Chicken Shop Date shot to fame as she paved the path of her success as a British comedian, journalist and presenter. Some of her most viral interviews include those with celebrities Jack Harlow, Louis Theroux and Jennifer Lawrence.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Hannah Berner

She is known as a stand-up comedian, podcast host and social media content creator. Her Netflix debut comedy special We Ride At Dawn reached the number 2 spot on Netflix's comedy specials after releasing in 2024.

Hannah Berner

Tina Brown

Her approach to forming an amalgamation of celebrity culture with serious journalism has left a lasting impression. The British-American magazine editor, journalist and author is famous for her work as the editor-in-chief of massive publications like Tatler, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker during the 1980s and 90s. She then went on to found The Daily Beast.

Pauline Chalamet

HBO Max comedy-drama series The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021-present) put Pauline Chalamet on the map as a French-American actress, writer and director. Some of her work as a writer and director include Je Suis Mes Actes and Entre Deux Mondes.

Pauline Chalamet

Ronny Chieng

He is a Malaysian-born comedian, actor and writer who began his career in Australia in 2009. His most popular work is as senior correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show and for his stand-up comedy.

Ronny Chieng

Edward Enninful

Fashion stylist, editor and trailblazer for diversity in fashion, he changed the world as the first Black editor-in-chief of British Vogue (2017-2023).

Edward Enninful

Paige DeSorbo

She is an American television personality, podcaster and fashion influencer who gained recognition with her work as one of the leads in Bravo's Summer House (2019-2025), followed by the Giggly Squad podcast.

Paige DeSorbo

Ashley Graham

She is an American model and body-positivity activist. Her work in the fashion world is paramount as she advocated for plus-size inclusivity. Also popular for being the first curve model on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016 and the first to cover American Vogue.

Ashley Graham

Vanessa Friedman

She is celebrated for her influential role as Fashion Director and Chief Fashion Critic for The New York Times since 2014.

Vanessa Friedman

Anok Yai

She is a South Sudanese-American fashion model and the second Black model after Naomi Campbell to open for Prada's fashion show.

Anok Yai

Karl-Anthony Towns

Known as one of the 'big men' in National Basketball Association (NBA) history, he is a professional basketball player.

Jia Tolentino

American writer, editor and essayist. Her take on modern life analysis has struck a chord with readers.

Jia Tolentino

Kara Swisher

Technology journalist, podcaster and author. Her powerful interviews with Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are impactful and much-discussed.

Rory McIlroy

One of the most renowned professional golfers, who has also achieved the status of spending 122 weeks in the world number one rank in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rory McIlroy

Brigitte Lacombe

She is a French photographer whose signature style lies in intimate, candid and often black-and-white portraits of celebrities, artists and influential figures. Her extensive behind-the-scenes work on film sets is also popular.

Karolina Kurkova

A Czech-born supermodel, notably remembered as a Victoria's Secret Angel.

Winnie Harlow

Canadian fashion model and public spokesperson who brought in a revolution by breaking into the beauty industry with her skin condition vitiligo.

Winnie Harlow

Calum Harper

He is a British fashion model and popular social media influencer with work expanding for brands like Gucci, Zegna and Hermes.

Calum Harper

The Devil Wears Prada 2 released in theatres on May 1, 2026.

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