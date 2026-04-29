800 Hours And 3,000 Crystals: Gaurav Gupta Crafts Lady Gaga And Doechii's Dramatic Bodysuits For <i>The Devil Wears Prada 2</i>

When couture meets pop spectacle, the result is nothing short of theatrical. For the upcoming soundtrack of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Lady Gaga and Doechii step into a futuristic sculptural creation by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

A Vision In Pearls And Spikes

In the video, both performers wear striking, corset-inspired bodysuits designed as seamless, single-piece ensembles. These aren't just outfits, they're wearable sculptures complete with integrated face coverings.

Lady Gaga's look is ethereal and luminous. Her pearl-toned bodysuit is intricately embellished with crystals and pearls, catching the light with every movement.

In contrast, Doechii channels a darker, edgier energy. Her black bodysuit is layered with spikes and metallic studs, sitting atop a base of sequins and crystals that add drama.

3,000 Crystals And One Masterpiece

Sharing details of the creations, Gupta wrote, "@LadyGaga and @Doechii in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture for their 'Runway' music video featured in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Lady Gaga wears a pearl-toned fully embellished corseted bodysuit, hand-encrusted with crystals and pearls. Doechii wears a black corseted bodysuit layered with spikes and metal studs over a base of sequins and crystals."

He further revealed the scale of craftsmanship involved: "Both looks are constructed as single-piece silhouettes with integrated face coverings, extending from head to toe to merge body, garment, and mask. Realised over 800 hours of handwork by a team of artisans, each piece is embedded with over 3000 crystals, creating a dimensional, immersive surface."

Gaurav Gupta's creations have long been a favourite among international icons, from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Beyonce, Shakira, Mindy Kaling, and Cardi B. With Runway, his work finds a new stage.

Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites its beloved characters-Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel-played by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, nearly two decades after the original.

Set to release on May 1, 2026, the film promises a glamorous return to the world of high fashion.

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