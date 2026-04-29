800 Hours And 3,000 Crystals: Gaurav Gupta Crafts Lady Gaga And Doechii's Dramatic Bodysuits For <i>The Devil Wears Prada 2</i>

- Lady Gaga and Doechii wear couture by Gaurav Gupta in The Devil Wears Prada 2 music video
- Both outfits are single-piece corseted bodysuits with integrated face coverings
- Lady Gaga’s bodysuit is pearl-toned with crystals and pearls, while Doechii’s is black with spikes
When couture meets pop spectacle, the result is nothing short of theatrical. For the upcoming soundtrack of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Lady Gaga and Doechii step into a futuristic sculptural creation by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.
A Vision In Pearls And Spikes
In the video, both performers wear striking, corset-inspired bodysuits designed as seamless, single-piece ensembles. These aren't just outfits, they're wearable sculptures complete with integrated face coverings.
Lady Gaga's look is ethereal and luminous. Her pearl-toned bodysuit is intricately embellished with crystals and pearls, catching the light with every movement.
In contrast, Doechii channels a darker, edgier energy. Her black bodysuit is layered with spikes and metallic studs, sitting atop a base of sequins and crystals that add drama.
3,000 Crystals And One Masterpiece
Sharing details of the creations, Gupta wrote, "@LadyGaga and @Doechii in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture for their 'Runway' music video featured in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Lady Gaga wears a pearl-toned fully embellished corseted bodysuit, hand-encrusted with crystals and pearls. Doechii wears a black corseted bodysuit layered with spikes and metal studs over a base of sequins and crystals."
He further revealed the scale of craftsmanship involved: "Both looks are constructed as single-piece silhouettes with integrated face coverings, extending from head to toe to merge body, garment, and mask. Realised over 800 hours of handwork by a team of artisans, each piece is embedded with over 3000 crystals, creating a dimensional, immersive surface."
Gaurav Gupta's creations have long been a favourite among international icons, from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Beyonce, Shakira, Mindy Kaling, and Cardi B. With Runway, his work finds a new stage.
Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites its beloved characters-Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel-played by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, nearly two decades after the original.
Set to release on May 1, 2026, the film promises a glamorous return to the world of high fashion.
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