Anna Wintour Meets Miranda Priestly On A Once-Ever Vogue Cover. That's All

Former Vogue editor Anna Wintour and legendary actress Meryl Streep recently came face-to-face in a moment that blurred the line between fashion reality and cinematic fiction.

The two icons shared the cover of Vogue's May 2026 issue. The collaboration came ahead of the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2. The sequel features Meryl reprising the role of formidable editor Miranda Priestly, a character widely believed to be inspired by Anna herself.

About The Looks

The devils wore Prada for the shoot.

On the cover, Meryl Streep leaned into sharp tailoring with a deep navy suit. The blazer was casually draped over the shoulders. It was paired with relaxed trousers and a soft ivory shirt worn slightly open at the collar. The pointed black heels and oversized sunglasses added just the right amount of edge without trying too hard.

Anna Wintour, in contrast, brought in fluid movement with a striking red pleated dress, cinched neatly at the waist with subtle embellishments. Her signature bob, tinted sunglasses, and a layered statement necklace kept the look classic and instantly recognisable.

An Iconic Moment And A Viral Video

The divas are not just trending online for their cover moment. A video shot by Vogue is also doing the rounds, capturing the duo in a playful act inspired by The Devil Wears Prada.

In the clip, Anna Wintour and Meryl Streep step into a lift and slip into a conversation that feels polite on the surface but carries that unmistakable, razor-sharp edge.

Meryl, very much in her Miranda Priestly mode, delivers her lines with a measured calm that hints at quiet authority, while Anna matches the tone with her signature composed restraint.

The video ends on a perfectly timed note – Anna says, “Cool shoes,” and Meryl responds with, “Nice boots,” the exchange landing somewhere between a compliment and a subtle one-up.

If you have seen the film, you will know – this moment is completely Devil Wears Prada-coded.

The internet wasted no time reacting to the clip. One fan wrote, “People say ‘iconic' too often, but these women really are.” Another added, “One is a fictional character. The other is the actual living, breathing piece of history that shaped an industry that said fictional character is based on. Love her or hate her, you cannot deny Anna's place and presence in the fashion industry.”

A person commented, “This is not iconic, this is legendary,” while another noted, “That elevator nearly overflowed with the two most potent sources of boss lady fabulousness in the universe.”

Safe to say, this was not just a moment; it was fashion history in motion.