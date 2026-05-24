24 Killed As Car With Explosives Rams Train Carrying Pak Soldiers In Balochistan

At least 24 people died and dozens more were injured after a powerful bomb exploded near a railway track targetting a train carrying military personnel in Pakistan's turbulent southwestern province of Balochistan.

According to reports, the train was passing a signal at Chaman Pattak in Quetta when an car with explosives hit one of its carriages - resulting in a huge blast.

Many army soldiers and their family members - who were on their way to Peshawar - were among the victims. They were travelling to celebrate the Eid holiday which is due to begin on Tuesday, reported news agency AFP.

The force of the explosion caused two of the train coaches to overturn and catch fire. A thick black smoke can be seen rising into the air. Images also showed a mangled train carriage on its side as people climbed over the wreckage to find survivors. People were seen carrying blood-soaked victims on stretchers away from a derailed car, while armed security forces stood guard.

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