Indian Man Kills Wife In US, Sends Pic To Girlfriend. Then A 'Smoothie' Clue

A 30-year-old Indian techie has been arrested for killing his wife in the United States, nearly nine months after she was found dead at their apartment. According to the Bellevue police, Avinash Narne strangled his wife, Raajitha Sabbineni (27), and staged a crime scene last October.

On October 27, 2025, Narne - a software development engineer - called the police and reported that his wife was locked in the bathroom and would not exit. When the cops broke into the bathroom, they found Sabbineni dead lying on the floor. Authorities had pronounced her dead at the scene.

During questioning, Narne initially told the police that he had left the apartment on October 27 to run errands. When he returned home approximately 40 minutes later, he found Sabbineni locked in the bathroom.

However, officials did not find anyone else entering their house while Narne was away.

The next day, the King County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Sabbineni's death a homicide, saying she died from asphyxia due to strangulation.

Investigation revealed that Narne had a "secret relationship" with a woman in India for many years. While they were together, Narne got arranged-married to Sabbineni on June 5, 2025. His girlfriend even attended his wedding, officials said.

The two lovers, however, continued to be together even after Narne's marriage to Sabbineni.

On the day of the crime, Narne had called his girlfriend at least four times, including around the time he told police he was attempting to enter the locked bathroom. He also sent a picture of his wife's dead body to his girlfriend, officials said.

Officials also found Sabbineni's text messages to Narne, where she complained multiple times about drinks that he made for her "tasting bitter". On the day of her death, she had messaged her husband that a smoothie he had made tasted like "medicine" and "cough syrup".

Narne was charged with one count of first-degree murder on July 5, with officials saying he could face life in prison.

He is currently in custody on $5 million bail, they added.