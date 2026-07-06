Man Takes Wife To Girlfriend's Room, Shoots Her Dead. Couple Flees To Nepal

While the country is still reeling from the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, allegedly orchestrated by his fiance Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, a chillingly similar case has surfaced from Haryana's Gurugram.

In Manesar, a 25-year-old man allegedly shot dead his wife just three months after their wedding with the help of his girlfriend, police said. Investigators claim the murder was planned in the girlfriend's rented room, with the couple allegedly plotting to kill the wife to continue their three-year relationship.

Wife Goes Missing Three Months After Marriage

The case came to light on May 22, when the victim's mother lodged a complaint at Manesar Police Station. She told police that her 22-year-old daughter had married Ankit, a resident of Manesar, in February.

According to the complaint, the woman had gone missing on May 21. Her family searched for her and contacted her in-laws, but did not receive any satisfactory response. Suspecting the involvement of her husband and his family members, the victim's mother approached the police, following which an FIR was registered under relevant sections.

During the investigation, police recovered the woman's body from a room in Manesar on May 22. Initial findings revealed that she had been shot dead. Following the discovery, murder charges were added to the case and the investigation was intensified.

Husband And Girlfriend Arrested

Police later arrested the accused husband, 25-year-old Ankit, a resident of Manesar in Gurugram, and his 38-year-old girlfriend Rajni Devi, a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar district.

According to investigators, Ankit runs a tobacco shop in Manesar, while Rajni worked at a beauty parlour in the same area.

Three-Year Affair And Alleged Murder Plot

During questioning, police found that Ankit and Rajni had allegedly been in a relationship for the past three years.

Investigators said the couple had planned the murder in Rajni's rented room. On the day of the crime, Ankit allegedly took his wife to the room, where the two accused allegedly shot her dead.

Police further claimed that the weapon used in the murder had been purchased from Uttar Pradesh around two months before the crime. Investigators believe the weapon was bought specifically to carry out the killing.

Escape To Nepal After Murder

According to police, after the murder, Ankit and Rajni fled to Haridwar and later crossed into Nepal.

The accused allegedly remained on the run until June 30, when they returned to India. They were subsequently arrested by the Crime Branch team in Manesar.

Both were produced before a court and have been remanded to five days of police custody.

Police said questioning of the accused is underway and efforts are being made to recover the murder weapon and gather additional evidence linked to the case.

(With inputs from Sahil Manchanda)