Man Kills Wife Over Dowry In Gurugram. They Had A Love Marriage 4 Months Ago

Arun Sharma, a radiologist, and Kajal, a nurse, started out as colleagues at a nursing home in Gurugram. Working closely together for long hours, their bond soon bloomed into a friendship, and before they knew it, the two were inseparable.

They took the next step and got married last November, beginning a new chapter of their lives together. However, the relationship met a tragic end within four months, with Arun killing her over dowry.

Rewind: History Of Physical Assault, Dowry Harassment

Soon after the marriage, Arun began physically assaulting his wife over trivial matters, said Kajal's brother. She was pressured with demands for money and harassed over dowry, he added.

On Holi, March 4, the couple came to live with Kajal's family in Gurugram's Garhi Harsaru. Nearly two weeks later, on March 17, Arun, under the influence of alcohol, physically assaulted Kajal.

The next morning, Arun took Kajal downstairs for a conversation, and an argument broke out between the newly weds. Shortly thereafter, Kajal was found unconscious, bleeding from her nose. By the time the family rushed Kajal to the hospital, it was too late; she was declared dead.

Kajal's family claimed to have found a syringe in the toilet, and they suspected that Arun had injected her with poison.

What Police Found

During police interrogation, Arun confessed to administering a poisonous injection to Kajal, leading to her death.

The police have arrested Arun, a native of Behta Hajipur in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The accused reportedly has a history of substance abuse.

"Arun was arrested from a railway station and will be in police custody for three days," said Kuldeep Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 10 Police Station, Gurugram.

The doctor who conducted post-mortem said the viscera will be sent to a lab for examination, and the cause of death will be determined after the viscera report.

(With inputs from Sahil Manchanda)