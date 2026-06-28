Alcohol Addict Karnataka Man Kills Wife In Sleep Over Affair Suspicion

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband while she was asleep in Karnataka's Belagavi district, as he suspected she was having an affair with another man.

The victim, identified as Shobha Pargunda Sarawad, was working as a cook at the Oujikar Math School in Katageri.

According to police, the accused, Pargunda Sarawad, allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp weapon while she was asleep, killing her on the spot. Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder was triggered by the husband's suspicion over his wife's character, coupled with his alleged alcohol addiction.

The couple had been married for 15 years and had two children.

The accused was arrested, and a case has been filed.